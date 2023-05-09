ECU football adds former NC State quarterback Montgomery as offensive analyst

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston announced on Tuesday he has added Shane Montgomery to his coaching staff as senior offensive analyst.

Montgomery has been coaching division I college football for more than three decades. Most recently he was the University of Buffalo offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

“We are excited to have Shane join our staff here at East Carolina,” Houston said. “He brings a wealth of coaching experience having called plays at both the FBS and FCS levels as a head coach and offensive coordinator.”

He has also coached at James Madison, UNC Charlotte, Youngstown State, Akron, Miami (OH) where he was OC and head coach, and Tennessee Chattanooga.

Montgomery played at NC state from 1986 to 1989. He was a three year started at quarterback leading them to wins in the Peach Bowl and the Copper Bowl. He was the MVP of the Peach Bowl in 1988. He passed for over 5,000 yards with 31 touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

He started his coaching career there as an assistant in 1991-92.

