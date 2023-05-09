Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU football adds former NC State quarterback Montgomery as offensive analyst

“He brings a wealth of coaching experience”
The James Madison football team is searching for a new offensive coordinator.
The James Madison football team is searching for a new offensive coordinator.(WHSV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston announced on Tuesday he has added Shane Montgomery to his coaching staff as senior offensive analyst.

Montgomery has been coaching division I college football for more than three decades. Most recently he was the University of Buffalo offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

“We are excited to have Shane join our staff here at East Carolina,” Houston said. “He brings a wealth of coaching experience having called plays at both the FBS and FCS levels as a head coach and offensive coordinator.”

He has also coached at James Madison, UNC Charlotte, Youngstown State, Akron, Miami (OH) where he was OC and head coach, and Tennessee Chattanooga.

Montgomery played at NC state from 1986 to 1989. He was a three year started at quarterback leading them to wins in the Peach Bowl and the Copper Bowl. He was the MVP of the Peach Bowl in 1988. He passed for over 5,000 yards with 31 touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

He started his coaching career there as an assistant in 1991-92.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms set to move in later today
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Man caught after Duplin Co. manhunt held on $2 million bond
Letterious Moore
DEPUTIES: Greenville man leads them on chase with two children in vehicle
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting

Latest News

LCC and PCC split doubleheader
Lenoir CC baseball wins Region X Tournament
J.H. Rose boys win regional golf title
J.H. Rose boys golf claims 3A east regional championship
D.H. Conley football star Crumpler announces commitment to Rutgers
D.H. Conley football star Crumpler announces commitment to Rutgers
D.H. Conley star football player Isaiah Crumpler commits to Rutgers
D.H. Conley football star Crumpler announces commitment to Rutgers