Discussion between city council members here in the East is getting attention

Greenville City Council discussion getting attention over term limits
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will soon have a new budget. While the proposal looks a little different than last year, most things will have little effect on residents according to the city’s Communications Manager, Brock Letchworth.

“There’s an increase in the total operating budget, but that comes without a property tax increase which is an excellent thing because that means you’re a growing community, and that’s a wonderful thing for Greenville,” said Letchworth.

But while there is expected to be little drama surrounding the budget. A workshop before Monday’s meeting to discuss the term limits of city council members increasing from two to four years is raising some eyebrows.

“It’s really just an exploration of what the process would look like and what the options might be if it were to change,” Letchworth.

Letchworth says that those in favor of the longer-term limits argue that they could get more done with a longer time in office.

“You start feeling comfortable in decision start being made, and then you’re up for reelection again, and part of the year is spent through the campaign process. So the folks who I think would be in favor of four-year terms, I think generally they would say it just allows for more productivity because you have more time in office to see a vision and everything,” said Letchworth.

But some residents disagree, saying that they believe the idea would do more harm than good.

“I’d rather it be a two-year term because I feel it gives more incentive for people to implement changes that would be more beneficial to the city rather than be complacent with their position on the council,” said Greenville resident Jordan Robins.

If a city council member were to propose longer-term limits, they would have to take steps to bring it up during an official city council meeting.

This is also a municipal election year, but the communications manager said it’s not likely they would have an established four-year term plan by this upcoming election.

