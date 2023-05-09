Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craven County has a temporary water fix, boil-water advisory now in place

Craven County water customers are under a boil water advisory.
Craven County water customers are under a boil water advisory.(wcjb)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Craven County say customers who lost water pressure earlier today should be seeing the pressure starting to return after a temporary fix was put in place.

As a precautionary measure, Craven County has issued a boil water advisory until the water can be tested for bacteria. Officials say vigorously boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. They said that all water for human consumption including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation should be boiled or use bottled water.

The county water system said a newly relocated water main was damaged this morning by a DOT contractor replacing a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing in the Adams Creek Road area,

Last Thursday, there was a planned outage so the county could relocate that water main.

The county says an estimated 700 to 800 homes in southeastern Craven County were without water. The service area impacted is off Adams Creek Road, north of Ball Farm Road.

Craven County outage map
Craven County outage map(Craven County government)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms set to move in later today
Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash
Letterious Moore
DEPUTIES: Greenville man leads them on chase with two children in vehicle
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Man caught after Duplin Co. manhunt held on $2 million bond
Jeremy Grant
Greenville man charged with having drugs, assaulting a deputy

Latest News

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting at McDonald’s
Mother's Day Prayer Brunch
Bell Arthur church to host Mother’s Day prayer brunch
Hailstones covering plants
Several reports of hail and strong winds as storms move through Eastern NC
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023