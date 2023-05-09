Craven County has a temporary water fix, boil-water advisory now in place

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Craven County say customers who lost water pressure earlier today should be seeing the pressure starting to return after a temporary fix was put in place.

As a precautionary measure, Craven County has issued a boil water advisory until the water can be tested for bacteria. Officials say vigorously boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. They said that all water for human consumption including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation should be boiled or use bottled water.

The county water system said a newly relocated water main was damaged this morning by a DOT contractor replacing a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing in the Adams Creek Road area,

Last Thursday, there was a planned outage so the county could relocate that water main.

The county says an estimated 700 to 800 homes in southeastern Craven County were without water. The service area impacted is off Adams Creek Road, north of Ball Farm Road.

Craven County outage map (Craven County government)

