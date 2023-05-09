Car Virginia escapee used found near border in Texas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The FBI says they have located the car used by a Virginia jail escapee to flee near the US and Mexican border.

Agents say the car used by Alder Marin-Sotelo to flee a Virginia Jail was found in Eagle Pass, Texas near the border this morning. Marin-Sotelo was captured in Guerrero, Mexico last week. Guerrero is 1,000 miles on the other side of the border from Eagle Pass.

Marin-Sotelo was being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia on several charges, including those for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail in the early morning hours of April 30th when police say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a red or burgundy Ford

Police in North Carolina say they arrested Marin-Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, and charged her with assisting in his escape by allegedly having the car left in the parking lot for Sotelo to use to flee.

