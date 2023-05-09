Bell Archur church to host Mother’s Day prayer brunch

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WITN) - Antioch Church Ministries is welcoming people to join their Mother’s Day prayer brunch on March 13.

Starting at 10 a.m., visitors can enjoy praise and worship, a catered brunch, seminars and hear from Bishop Valarie Melvin.

You can buy tickets for $20 by calling the church. Tickets will not be available to purchase at the door.

Antioch Church Ministries is located at 2645 Railroad Street in Bell Arthur.

They also host worship services at 11 a.m. on the first, second and third Sunday of the month.

If you have questions, give them a call at (252) 830-4053.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.