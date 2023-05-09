Advertise With Us
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 20-month-old was killed in a farm accident Saturday evening, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon around 6 p.m. at a farm residence in Iowa.

After stopping to unhook a trailer, he hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if any charges were filed in connection with the child’s death.

