Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Storms Expected Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Can you feel the humidity? Dewpoints are up and you can feel the difference compared to the drier air we had over the weekend and last week. We’re warmer too. Without cloud cover today, temperatures would have been closer to 90. We’ll get very close to the 90s on Tuesday before storms begin.

Besides a spotty shower or downpour, most stay dry tonight. Things stay quiet until Tuesday afternoon as our instability starts to peak. Storms start to develop across Northern North Carolina and Southern Virginia before sweeping south and southwest. If storms stay isolated, hail will be the main threat. If storms start to line up, wind will be the main threat. Tornadoes don’t look likely, but I never like to say they can’t happen. Severe weather will be possible from around 1 PM through 9 PM. Make sure to have a way to get warnings and follow me on Facebook @ZachHolderWeather for more updates.

Behind the storms, cooler and less humid air returns for a few days.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.