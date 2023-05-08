Advertise With Us
Winterville police seeking hit & run driver

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in tracking down a car that struck a motorcyclist Sunday night and didn’t stop.

Winterville police said the hit & run happened just after 10:00 p.m. at Fire Tower Road and Wolf Drive.

A blue car pulled out and hit the motorcycle that was headed east on Fire Tower Road, according to police.

The motorcyclist suffered neck and back pain.

Surveillance cameras showed the car on Beacon Drive before it turned onto Fire Tower Road. Police said they do not have a clear photo of the car.

Anyone with information on the car should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

