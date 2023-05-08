West Beaufort Boat Access and parking closing for renovations

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat access will be temporarily closed for upgrades and renovations.

Carteret County will shut down the West Beaufort Boat Access on Town Creek Drive. The lot closes today and will be closed for approximately two weeks.

Carteret Marine Services will be installing new floating docks, resurfacing the parking lot, adding new signs and fencing, and upgrading the lighting system.

The public will not be allowed onto the property until all work is complete, the county says.

