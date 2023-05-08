Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cranking up the heat Monday; Isolated late day storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weather pattern which is more typical for summer has taken hold of much of the US. This means above average temperatures and no strong low pressure systems are expected this week, but there will be widespread thunderstorm activity, even here in Eastern NC.

Storms will be common in the afternoon and evening hours and may initally develop as scattered in nature. Once they develop, some could form into lines or clusters of storms. As of now the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of Eastern NC under a Level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon/evening. Atmospheric conditions may support the risk of hail and damaging winds as the primary threats while an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out with a few of the storms from 4pm to 11pm Tuesday.

Following the storms, cooler and drier air returns to the area dropping highs back into the middle 70s on Wednesday

