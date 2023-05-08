Pitt County celebrates National Foster Care Month

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host several foster care events throughout the month led by the U.S. Children’s Bureau.

National Foster Care Month aims to acknowledge the support from community and policymakers needed to help foster children. About 80% of youth in foster care enter with complex trauma that make their transition difficult if not addressed in a healthy matter, according to a county news release.

This year’s theme of “Strengthening Minds. Uplifting Families” aims to address this issue and to better help those in Pitt County who are impacted.

“Pitt County DSS is committed to providing mental health support through a multifaceted lens that considers culture, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender and disability of the recipient to ensure services are effective,” says Sharon Rochelle, DSS Director.

DSS said that there are 206 children and youth in DSS custody and twelve in the Foster Care 18 to 21 Program.

Two events for the month have already been scheduled.

Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the Pitt County Office Building, there will be a community partners event with coffee, fruit, and muffins.

Saturday, licensed foster parents in the county will be honored. This will take place from 3-6 p.m. at the Space Cadets Indoor Playground in Greenville.

For more information, contact Pitt County DSS at (252) 902-1244 or by checking the National Foster Care Month website.

