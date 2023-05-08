Nurses across the country are celebrating the contributions and sacrifices made daily

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Around 100,000 registered nurses left the workplace due to the stresses of the covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

On this National Nurses Week, nurses across the country are celebrating the contributions and sacrifices made throughout their careers.

“We love people and we want to take care of people, and it’s an honor. It’s not just something that we do as a job but it’s a calling and privilege. We just really enjoy taking care of others and we find our purpose in that,” ECU Health Registered Nurse, Caroline Williams says.

Though some are leaving the healthcare system due to burnout and post-pandemic stress, here in the East, there is both progress and hope.

ECU Health Chief Nursing Executive, Trish Baise, says, “If you say across an entire health system, 9 hospitals, 150 clinics, around 1000 nursing openings, those are not vacant. They are filled with international nurses we’ve brought in, international travel nurses, external travelers.”

Baise says prioritizing a safe and growing workplace is vital. “How do we continue to attract people to nursing, how do we create an environment where they thrive and where they want to be where we can grow them and can contribute at their highest levels.”

ECU Health does so in order for nurses to thrive despite the challenges faced.

“For me, it just reminded me why I do it. it’s not about the circumstances that I work in or the situations that I’m faced with, it’s about my patients. This season that we’ve been in healthcare and really just across the nation has really brought us all back to the reason why we started,” Williams told WITN.

Baise also says a part of prioritizing proper work environments is about growing their own by utilizing partnerships with local academic institutions and investing in them through their transitions into the medical field.

Even though it is recruiting for 1,000 openings, due to external and travel nurses, there are actually under 100 openings across the entirety of the ECU Health Medical System, according to Baise.

