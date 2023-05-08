New research highlights the benefits of atmospheric dust in the oceans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Research spear headed by a team from Oregon State University has shown how beneficial atmospheric dust is in feeding oceans and sequestering carbon. For years, scientists have understood that dust plays an important role in the ‘biological pump’ process, but have been unable to quantify how impactful the role truly is, particularly on a global scale.

NASA Satellite imagery shows massive dust clouds sweeping over the Yellow Sea, Korean Peninsula and the Sea of Japan. (NASA)

Phytoplankton blooms, the foundation of many ocean food circles, depend on atmospheric dust for nutrients that aren’t found in the upwelling currents of the deep ocean. Phytoplankton thrive on this dust and the presence of carbon dioxide, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas that has increased globally since the start of the industrial revolution.

As carbon dioxide dissolves into the surface waters of the ocean, the phytoplankton break it down further through photosynthesis, turning the greenhouse gas in to glucose (food) and oxygen. The abundance of carbon dioxide and sun light in the spring leads to massive blooms of the phytoplankton and the creation of organic carbon. A percentage of the organic carbon sinks to the ocean floor, decomposing as it falls, and is eventually sequestered as organic sediment. This is the ‘biological pump’ process, an incredibly important natural mechanism in the fight against increasing atmospheric carbon levels.

According to the findings from the research team, about 4.5% of annual global carbon loss is due to atmospheric dust flowing over the oceans. In some more localized instances, the contribution can reach upwards of 20-40%.

“That’s important because it’s a pathway to get carbon out of the atmosphere and down into the deep ocean,” said Toby Westberry, the lead author of the recently published research and Oregon State oceanographer. “The biological pump is one of the key controls on atmospheric carbon dioxide, which is a dominant factor driving global warming and climate change.”

The amount of dust blown into the oceans has shown to improve the health and, in some cases, abundance of phytoplankton. (WITN Weather)

By using geostationary satellites, the team monitored the health and abundance of phytoplankton. Putting the imagery into computer models, they were able to determine that near the equator dust lead to improved phytoplankton health but did not affect abundance. At higher latitudes, dust lead to both improved phytoplankton health and abundance.

Lower latitude oceans tend to enjoy a more stable environment on a day-to-day basis while higher latitude oceans experience greater atmospheric variability. The lack of abundance of phytoplankton during dust deposition events is being attributed to quick predation by fish and other species as they take advantage of the stable surface conditions. Predation still occurs at the higher latitudes, but at a slower rate.

“The current analysis demonstrates measurable ocean biological responses to an enormous dynamic range in atmospheric inputs,” Westberry said. “We anticipate that, as the planet continues to warm, this link between the atmosphere and oceans will change.”

For more information on this study, you can find details here and published in Science Magazine (Vol. 380, Issue 6644, pp. 515-519).

