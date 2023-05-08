Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash

Coast Guard rescue crew hoists plane crash victims to safety.
Coast Guard rescue crew hoists plane crash victims to safety.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County authorities have released the names of two people onboard the plane that crashed Friday morning near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Harley Elley, 24, was the pilot of the single-engine plane, while 21-year-old Alissa Walker was the passenger.

The Piper PA-28 went down about a mile from the runway in a wooded area next to the Tar River around 8:45 a.m.

Greenville Fire/Rescue’s swift water rescue team was able to reach Elley and Walker, but due to high water and other factors, the U.S. Coast Guard was called in from Elizabeth City to hoist them both to safety.

The plane left Greensboro around 7:30 a.m. and was coming to Greenville for ECU’s graduation.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADD
U.S. Northern Command: Camp Lejeune Marines among those deployed to U.S. Mexico Border
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Teenager charged in breaking into Pitt County business

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Storms set to flourish Tuesday with temps in the 80s
The property will be temporarily closing for upgrades and renovations.
West Beaufort Boat Access and parking closing for renovations
The fire is now 75% contained.
Great Lakes Fire now 75% contained, 32,400 acres burned
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cranking up the heat Monday; Isolated late day storms