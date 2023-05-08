Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County authorities have released the names of two people onboard the plane that crashed Friday morning near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Harley Elley, 24, was the pilot of the single-engine plane, while 21-year-old Alissa Walker was the passenger.

The Piper PA-28 went down about a mile from the runway in a wooded area next to the Tar River around 8:45 a.m.

Greenville Fire/Rescue’s swift water rescue team was able to reach Elley and Walker, but due to high water and other factors, the U.S. Coast Guard was called in from Elizabeth City to hoist them both to safety.

The plane left Greensboro around 7:30 a.m. and was coming to Greenville for ECU’s graduation.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue (WITN)

