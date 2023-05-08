Man charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made after shots were fired into a home late last month in New Bern.

New Bern police have charged Ahzaia Spencer with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and discharging a firearm in a city.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. April 28th in the 200 block of Jones Street. Police said the home was hit several times, but no one was injured.

The 24-year-old Spencer has been jailed on a $310,000 bond.

