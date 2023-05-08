Advertise With Us
Man caught after Duplin Co. manhunt held on $2 million bond

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Jerry Flakes, Jr.(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped hospital custody Thursday night is in jail on a $2 million dollar bond.

Jerry Flakes, Jr. was caught Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the same hospital where deputies say he escaped less than 24 hours earlier.

The Georgia man was originally arrested Wednesday morning after a four-hour standoff at the Walmart in Wallace. Police said the standoff began after they said Flakes tried to steal a truck at the store.

The man was at the hospital for a mental evaluation when deputies said he managed to escape.

Deputies had concentrated their search in the area around ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

The owner of a house for sale spotted Flakes underneath the front porch, according to deputies. The man went to the command center to alert deputies.

As deputies were searching that home, they heard a woman scream nearby. They said Flakes had broken into that home and stole some clothes.

Ironically, deputies caught up with Flakes in the hospital parking lot as they said he was trying to get away.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with law enforcement with a firearm, two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen property, injury to real property, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.

