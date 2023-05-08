Luncheon celebrating Craven County first responders today

NEW BERN N.C. (WITN) - An organization here in the east is celebrating one county’s first responders Monday.

The Valley of New Bern Scottish Rite of Free Masonry will host an appreciation luncheon for all of the first responders of Craven County today.

Fire Chief Robert Boyd, Police Chief Patrick Gallagher, and Sherriff Chip Hughes are all expected to be in attendance.

The luncheon will begin this morning at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

It will be at the Valley of New Bern Scottish Rite of Free Masonry on the corner of South Glenburnie Road and Highway 17.

