Lenoir CC baseball wins Region X Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenior Community College baseball team beat Catawba Valley CC Monday 14-2 to claim the Region X Tournament Championship in Morehead City.

LCC also had to beat them on Sunday 25-10 to force today’s decisive game. The Lancers actually lost on Friday to Pitt Community College before reeling off five straight victories to win the title.

LCC advances to the South Atlantic District Championships this coming Friday and Saturday. They will face the winner of Region 8 in a best-of-three series at St. John’s River State College.

The winner of the series advances to the National Tournament May 27th through June 3rd in Enid, Oklahoma.

