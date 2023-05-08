J.H. Rose boys golf claims 3A east regional championship

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The defending 3A state champion J.H. Rose boys golf team took home the east regional 3A title on Monday in Goldsboro.

Rose led by tournament medalist Luke Mosley who shot 66.

“I ate a banana at hole 14 or 15 and I think that helped me out a little bit. I ate a banana and made eagle the next hole,” says Mosley, “Got some good breaks out there. I hit it good. Putted good too. Everything came together for a good day.”

Jack West shot 73, Lake Williams 75, and Will Guidry shot 76 as they took the title with a team 290.

“These kids work all summer long, they don’t take any breaks,” says Rose golf coach Stephen West, “We as coaches don’t have to tell them to work at their game they are constantly playing golf.”

“These guys really want to be the best they can be. They put pressure on themselves and they execute,” says Rose golf coach Liz Barbee, “They perform. They came out here and played great today. We hope to take that into next week.”

Currituck County was runner-up. Jacksonville’s Tyler Jones was the individual runner-up.

