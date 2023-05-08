Jacksonville Police need your help identifying “person of interest”

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for your help to identify a man that they say they would like to speak to.

Police say the man is a person of interest in a fraud that happened at the Handy Mart on Western Blvd on May 5th.

According to police, the man was driving a black Mercedes Benz or Volkswagen SUV.

If you have information about who this man is please call Detective Eichelberger with the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information deemed valuable to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Car driven by Jacksonville person of interest (Jacksonville Police)

