Jacksonville Police need your help identifying “person of interest”

Jacksonville Person of Interest
Jacksonville Person of Interest(Jacksonville Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for your help to identify a man that they say they would like to speak to.

Police say the man is a person of interest in a fraud that happened at the Handy Mart on Western Blvd on May 5th.

According to police, the man was driving a black Mercedes Benz or Volkswagen SUV.

If you have information about who this man is please call Detective Eichelberger with the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information deemed valuable to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Car driven by Jacksonville person of interest
Car driven by Jacksonville person of interest(Jacksonville Police)

