Jacksonville Police need your help identifying “person of interest”
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for your help to identify a man that they say they would like to speak to.
Police say the man is a person of interest in a fraud that happened at the Handy Mart on Western Blvd on May 5th.
According to police, the man was driving a black Mercedes Benz or Volkswagen SUV.
If you have information about who this man is please call Detective Eichelberger with the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information deemed valuable to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.
