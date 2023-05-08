Greenville man charged with having drugs, assaulting a deputy

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man remains in jail after his arrest last week on drug charges and for assaulting a deputy.

Jeremy Grant was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist, delay and obstruct, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked, speeding, and failure to stop for blue lights/siren.

Pitt County deputies say shortly after midnight Thursday they were conducting a saturated patrol in the Belvoir area and they stopped Grant’s vehicle for a traffic violation. They said Grant tried to run from deputies and then kicked one of them while being placed in a patrol car.

During a search of Grant, deputies say they found both cocaine and marijuana.

He was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

