Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville man charged with having drugs, assaulting a deputy

Jeremy Grant
Jeremy Grant(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man remains in jail after his arrest last week on drug charges and for assaulting a deputy.

Jeremy Grant was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist, delay and obstruct, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked, speeding, and failure to stop for blue lights/siren.

Pitt County deputies say shortly after midnight Thursday they were conducting a saturated patrol in the Belvoir area and they stopped Grant’s vehicle for a traffic violation. They said Grant tried to run from deputies and then kicked one of them while being placed in a patrol car.

During a search of Grant, deputies say they found both cocaine and marijuana.

He was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADD
U.S. Northern Command: Camp Lejeune Marines among those deployed to U.S. Mexico Border
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Teenager charged in breaking into Pitt County business

Latest News

Strengthening minds. Uplifting families.
Pitt County celebrates National Foster Care Month
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cranking up the heat Monday; Isolated late day storms
Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash
WITN continues teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network
WITN hosts 38th Annual CMN Telethon