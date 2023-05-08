Advertise With Us
Great Lakes Fire now 75% contained, 32,400 acres burned

The fire is now 75% contained.
(U.S. Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A wildfire in Eastern Carolina is moving closer to being fully contained.

The InciWeb incident map, a system for wildfires and all-hazard incidents, says that the Great Lakes Fire is still at 75% containment, with 32,400 acres burned.

According to the latest information published by the U.S. Forest Service yesterday, 204 personnel are working on fighting the fire including 2 helicopters and 11 fire engines.

They also said that fire engines will continue to dominate the roads in the area on US Highway 70 between Havelock and New Bern and Black Swamp Road is closed for water pumping operations. Other road closures include Forest Service Road 203 (Holston Creek Road).

WITN will continue to provide updates as information becomes available today.

