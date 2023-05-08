Florist talks preparations ahead of Mother’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you don’t have a gift for mom yet, consider this your reminder.

Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday, and you can never go wrong with flowers.

To show off some of the options for mothers here in the east, Latha Harrell with A Fling of Flair Florist stopped by ENC at Three Monday.

Harrell says they’ve had about 5,000 orders so far this season.

Their shop is based in Greenville on 2208 S. Memorial Dr. #109.

Many of us think of roses for dates like Valentine’s Day, but Mother’s Day is a time for adding in more color.

