ENC undercover purchase ends in multiple drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug purchase in one ENC county ended in one man facing multiple cocaine charges.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say that 32-year-old Uriah Keyes of Washington sold them cocaine during what is called a “controlled purchase.”

According to deputies, after they made the purchase from Keyes they searched his car and found more cocaine.

Police say that Keyes was already out on bond from previous drug charges at the time of his arrest.

Keyes was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine.

He is being held in the Beaufort County jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

