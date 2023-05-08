ECU baseball remains 14th after weekend sweep of Cincinnati, Lunsford-Shenkman AAC pitcher of the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 14th-ranked ECU baseball remained number 14 in the land following their sweep of conference foe Cincinnati over the weekend. The Pirates won an extra inning contest on Sunday to break out the brooms 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Pirates improved to 34-14 overall and 12-6 in the conference. They are a half-game back of Houston for first place in the AAC.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman threw five perfect innings in relief on Sunday. He used only 40 pitches. He only needed four to get three outs in the 10th. Lunsford-Shenkman was named AAC Pitcher of the Week on Monday. It’s the first time he has earned the honor.

Jacob Starling went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drove in the eventual winning run in the 10th.

Justin Wilcoxen made AAC Honor Roll fo his week hitting .500 with four runs, seven RBI in the four games the Pirates played. He is leading the Pirates in hitting with .345 batting average. He also leads them in doubles with 13.

Due to expected weather on Tuesday, ECU’s next game at Old Dominion has been moved to Wednesday at 3 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.