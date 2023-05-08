D.H. Conley football star Crumpler announces commitment to Rutgers
Crumpler made announcement on social media
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley multisport athlete Isaiah Crumpler announced his commitment to division one college football this weekend.
Crumpler committed to Rutgers, where reports say he might get the chance to play right away. He has been highly recruited nationally, in-state, and his blazing speed will make him a threat again for the Vikings for his senior year this fall.
