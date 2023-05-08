DEPUTIES: Greenville man leads them on chase with two children in vehicle

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Greenville man led them on a chase this weekend with two children in his vehicle.

Letterious Moore is under a $2,000,000 bond after his arrest on Saturday.

He is charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, and driving while license revoked.

Deputies say they were conducting a saturation patrol in the Belvoir area when around 12:15 a.m. they saw a vehicle traveling recklessly.

They tried to stop the vehicle, and after a brief chase, they said Moore stopped at a home.

Deputies said inside the vehicle they found two children and marijuana inside a suitcase. They said additional drugs were actually found on Moore during a search.

At the time of his arrest, Moore was out on bond for other drug charges, according to deputies.

