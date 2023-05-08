Changes to teen driver laws effective today

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - New changes to teen driver laws will take effect Monday.

After the passage of a bill by the north carolina general assembly, N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing changes to the graduated driver licensing program for teens.

Beginning today, teen drivers will again need to have their level 1 limited learner permit for six months before getting their level 2 limited provisional license.

Teen drivers will still be required to be at least 16 years old, log 60 hours of driving time, pass a road test, and show printed proof of insurance in the teen driver’s name.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.