Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild conditions with a few passing clouds tonight; Unsettled pattern to start the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Southwesterly breezes continue to pump warmer air and moisture into the East, sending daytime highs well into the 80s with overnight lows into the 60s over the next few days

In the near term, an area of cloud cover associated with a cluster of showers and storms is pushing southeast across the Tidewater of Virginia and the NC/VA state line. A few of these showers may clip the North Inland counties with the main focus along the Northern Outer Banks through midnight tonight.

A ridge parked to our south will be responsible for raising the heat across the east, Monday and Tuesday. A small trough is forecast to move in from the north by Tuesday evening, potentially sparking rounds of showers and thunderstorms along the ridge. As of now the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of Eastern NC under a Level 1 risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon. Atmospheric conditions may support the risk of damaging winds, and heavy rain but all other threats are low as of now.

