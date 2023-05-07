Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another sunny day expected Sunday; Rain chances increase early next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several spots across the area today were able to enjoy the beaming sunny conditions with a few clouds added at times. Temperatures warming near average with light southerly winds this afternoon will give way to a mild evening tonight. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s this evening, with a couple backyards near the coast remaining near 60.

Heading out of the door Sunday morning, it will be a repeat of today with added humidity and warmer temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Winds will continue to blow in out of the southwest at around 10 to 15 mph as a ridge of high pressure moves offshore.

Storms to our north on Sunday may cross the state line late Sunday giving some a little better chance of a shower. Monday and Tuesday have a better chance of bringing scattered storms. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

