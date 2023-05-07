Advertise With Us
Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting

Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after police say a person was shot.

Police told WITN that one person was shot in the shoulder at the Sterling Pointe Subdivision in Greenville, that injury is non-life threatening.

Greenville Police says they currently a potential suspect vehicle stopped as the investigation continues.

Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.

WITN is currently working to find more information, stay with us on air and online as this story develops.

