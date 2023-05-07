Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after police say a person was shot.

Police told WITN that one person was shot in the shoulder at the Sterling Pointe Subdivision in Greenville, that injury is non-life threatening.

Greenville Police says they currently a potential suspect vehicle stopped as the investigation continues.

Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.

