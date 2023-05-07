Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday with showers kicking off the week

Summer-like pattern setting up across the East over the next few days
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lots of sunshine for your Sunday making it a great end to the weekend with temperatures rising up into the low 80s.

Clouds will become more prevalent come the afternoon into the evening paving the way for showers that will start in the overnight, but we will see showers from the Virginia Border south along I-95 to Rocky Mount then crossing inland to the coast and covering the Outer Banks by Monday morning around 5:30 a.m.

The showers will stick around until mid-day briefly allowing for some sun to peek through, but it’ll be fairly short lived as another ‘round of storms will come through ENC by 5 p.m.

These storms will hover over us through Tuesday bringing the chance for possible thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds.

High temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday will peak at the mid-80s.

PATIO FORECAST (5.7.2023)
PATIO FORECAST (5.7.2023)(WITN)
ALLERGY REPORT (5.7.2023)
ALLERGY REPORT (5.7.2023)(WITN)

