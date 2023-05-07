Advertise With Us
ENC hosts 41st annual event to showcase shells across the world

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina show has returned to a city here in the East to showcase some of the unique things our popular coastal attractions have to offer.

The North Carolina Shell Club’s main mission is to teach people about shells, and the 46th Annual Shell Show is doing just that.

“The excitement is showing people that come here and see things they didn’t even know expect to exist, and there are snails and all shells just like you would see at the local beach,” said John Timmerman, the Shell Show Co-Chair.

As they have shells from all over the world, inducing some of the best from right here in our state.

“You name the ocean; we pretty much got shells from it. All the way from Antarctic to Arctic, tropical shells. North Carolina actually has some pretty amazing ones from this state that no one would even suspect,” said Timmerman.

Vendors set up to sell and show their collections. While others come for contests with various categories, such as a North Carolina collection or regional self-collected.

“An exhibit of what we call citizen scientists. These people are all amateurs’ collectors, but they are judged by professionals in the field for accuracy, science and presentation,” said Timmerman.

One attendee says he does love to look at the shells he drives from Virginia because of another interest he has.

“We went last year, and I’m a guitar marker, instrument maker, so I’m familiar with shells, and sometimes I can buy a shell and cut it up to make inlay and stuff like that in a guitar,” said attendee Mike Mears.

But regardless of why they came, the co-chair says once you pick up your first shell, you won’t stop exploring.

“It’s like a bug. It bites you. You wanna know more about it. You appreciate nature,” said Timmerman.

The shell show has been all over North Carolina in previous years, but according to the co-chair, they’re coming back right to Morehead City next May.

