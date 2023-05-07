Congressman Don Davis opens Pitt County District Office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis has opened his district office after a grand opening Saturday.

According to a press release, the office will serve constituents of North Carolina’s First Congressional District by providing federal government casework assistance. The office will also be a direct link for Eastern NC residents to voice their concerns to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m honored to open North Carolina’s First Congressional District office in Greenville. We will carry out effective constituent casework and go to work for our families, farmers, military families, seniors, and all constituents as they navigate federal agencies and access federal funds”

For the week of May 15, Davis’ team will reach the remaining 18 counties in his district in three days to meet constituents.

His team will answer questions and address specific needs constituents may have relating to federal agencies.

