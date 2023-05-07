Advertise With Us
Congressman Don Davis opens Pitt County District Office

Congressman Davis Ribbon Cutting
Congressman Davis Ribbon Cutting(D’Andre Henderson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis has opened his district office after a grand opening Saturday.

According to a press release, the office will serve constituents of North Carolina’s First Congressional District by providing federal government casework assistance. The office will also be a direct link for Eastern NC residents to voice their concerns to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m honored to open North Carolina’s First Congressional District office in Greenville. We will carry out effective constituent casework and go to work for our families, farmers, military families, seniors, and all constituents as they navigate federal agencies and access federal funds”

Congressman Don Davis

For the week of May 15, Davis’ team will reach the remaining 18 counties in his district in three days to meet constituents.

His team will answer questions and address specific needs constituents may have relating to federal agencies.

