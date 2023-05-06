Advertise With Us
Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescuing plane crash victims

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Video released from the U.S. Coast Guard shows the moment two people were rescued after a small plane crashed near Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The recording shows the view from the Coast Guard helicopter as they hoisted the two to safety after they were stranded after the crash Friday morning.

The two were taken to ECU Health Medical Center to be checked for injuries.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

