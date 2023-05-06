Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescuing plane crash victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Video released from the U.S. Coast Guard shows the moment two people were rescued after a small plane crashed near Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The recording shows the view from the Coast Guard helicopter as they hoisted the two to safety after they were stranded after the crash Friday morning.

The two were taken to ECU Health Medical Center to be checked for injuries.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

U.S. Coast Guard rescue

