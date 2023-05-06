New Bern boys lacrosse falls in state playoffs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern boys lacrosse team suffered an 18-7 defeat to Holly Springs in the state 4A tournament on Friday night in New Bern.

The New Bern girls also fell in their 4A state game to Apex Friendship 22-6.

In the 3A/2A/1A boys ranks, Havelock beat Jacksonville 13-9, Swansboro topped Vance Charter 11-10, and Croatan wins 16-9 over South Brunswick.

