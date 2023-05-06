Advertise With Us
New Bern boys lacrosse falls in state playoffs

Both the Bears boys and girls teams fell Friday night
New Bern falls to Holly Springs
New Bern falls to Holly Springs(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern boys lacrosse team suffered an 18-7 defeat to Holly Springs in the state 4A tournament on Friday night in New Bern.

The New Bern girls also fell in their 4A state game to Apex Friendship 22-6.

In the 3A/2A/1A boys ranks, Havelock beat Jacksonville 13-9, Swansboro topped Vance Charter 11-10, and Croatan wins 16-9 over South Brunswick.

