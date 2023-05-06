Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend full of sunshine and few clouds

Upcoming week to start off on a rainy note
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, May 6th 11AM
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Initially we predicted it to be a weekend full of rain, but things have certainly shaped up quite a bit turning into a gorgeous Saturday full of sunshine and few clouds. High of 76F.

PATIO FORECAST (5.6.2023)
PATIO FORECAST (5.6.2023)(WITN)

Allergies may be an issue as right now we are seeing moderate levels for both tree and grass pollen as well as low levels for ragweed pollen.

ALLERGY REPORT (5.6.2023)
ALLERGY REPORT (5.6.2023)(WITN)

Although, the late evening may be a bit chilly at 56F, but we will heat right back up to about 80F for your Sunday.

Storms to our north on Sunday may cross the state line late Sunday giving some a little better chance of a shower. Monday and Tuesday have a better chance of bringing scattered storms. Some of these storms could come overnight allowing temperatures to get even warmer. Highs near 90°F are possible if we stay dry during the day. You’ll start to feel the humidity too by late Sunday into early next week. A few storms could have strong winds. A front on Wednesday pushes out rain chances for the rest of the week. Highs and lows dip below the front as drier air moves in.

Overall, beautiful weekend ahead so take the opportunity to get out and about! Enjoy it :)

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Elizabeth City was brought in.
Coast Guard rescues plane crash victims near Pitt-Greenville Airport
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Duplin County manhunt ends with Georgia man caught in hospital parking lot
Gregory Morris
POLICE: Elementary teacher exposed himself to child
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Robin Jeffrey, Javon "Woo Woo" Sesson
One arrest made in Halifax Co. murder; second man wanted

Latest News

This photo was taken on April 21st.
Great Lakes Fire Update: Still 70% contained, 32,400 acres burned
88 teams set to compete in highly-touted BBQ cook-off
Downtown Kinston bustling for first night of BBQ Fest on the Neuse
Downtown Kinston bustling for first night of BBQ Fest on the Neuse
Downtown Kinston bustling for first night of BBQ Fest on the Neuse
New Bern boys lacrosse falls in state playoffs Both the Bears boys and girls teams fell Friday...
New Bern boys lacrosse falls in state playoffs Both the Bears boys and girls teams fell Friday night