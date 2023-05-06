Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend full of sunshine and few clouds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Initially we predicted it to be a weekend full of rain, but things have certainly shaped up quite a bit turning into a gorgeous Saturday full of sunshine and few clouds. High of 76F.

PATIO FORECAST (5.6.2023) (WITN)

Allergies may be an issue as right now we are seeing moderate levels for both tree and grass pollen as well as low levels for ragweed pollen.

ALLERGY REPORT (5.6.2023) (WITN)

Although, the late evening may be a bit chilly at 56F, but we will heat right back up to about 80F for your Sunday.

Storms to our north on Sunday may cross the state line late Sunday giving some a little better chance of a shower. Monday and Tuesday have a better chance of bringing scattered storms. Some of these storms could come overnight allowing temperatures to get even warmer. Highs near 90°F are possible if we stay dry during the day. You’ll start to feel the humidity too by late Sunday into early next week. A few storms could have strong winds. A front on Wednesday pushes out rain chances for the rest of the week. Highs and lows dip below the front as drier air moves in.

Overall, beautiful weekend ahead so take the opportunity to get out and about! Enjoy it :)

