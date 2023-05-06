Juvenile charged in breaking into Pitt County business

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A juvenile has been charged in breaking into a business in Pitt County.

Pitt County Sheriff Office say Deputies were called to Easy Muffler shop at 110 Pactolus Hwy in Greenville on February 19 for a reported breaking and entering.

On arrival, deputies found damage to a door and confirmed an entry was made into the business where several items were stolen. They say the suspect attempted to also break into Jolly’s Pawn Shop on 108 Pactolus Hwy and also broke into and stole items from vehicle.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and was identified as a 14-year-old Juvenile with the help of the public.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff Office filed juvenile petitions for charges on May 2, 2023.

The juvenile is charged with Felony Breaking or Entering of a building, Attempted Felony Breaking or Entering of a building, Felony Larceny, Felony Breaking or Entering a Vehicle and Misdemeanor Larceny.

The Sheriff Office has not released the photo or identification of the juvenile charged.

