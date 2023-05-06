Great Lakes Fire Update: Still 70% contained, 32,400 acres burned

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A wildfire in the east that’s burned for over two weeks is getting closer to being fully contained.

Officials with the Croatan National Forest Service say that the Great Lakes Fire is still at 70% containment, with 32,400 acres burned in their daily update.

In a daily update released by NCNCF on May 6th, it shows the latest containment efforts by foresters. (N/A)

According to the press release, 199 personnel are working on fighting the fire including 2 helicopters and 10 fire engines. They also warn that fire engines will continue to dominate the roads in the area on US Hwy 70 between Havelock & New Bern and the Black Swamp Road is closed for water pumping operations.

