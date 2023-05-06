ECU softball shutout by Tulsa

Advertise With Us
Tulsa 9, ECU 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team unable to score in the opening game of their weekend series with Tulsa falling 9-0.

The Pirates had runners on second and third with one out in the first but failed to plate a run.

The Golden Hurricane got a couple homers in the game and went on to win it five innings.

The two programs will meet twice more this weekend in Greenville. It’s the final games of the regular season for the Pirates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

