ECU baseball takes series opener at Cincinnati

Pirates 9, Bearcats 3
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, OH (WITN) 14th ranked ECU baseball toppled Cincinnati 9-3 on Friday to open their weekend series at UC Baseball Stadium.

Luke Nowak had two triples and drove in three runs. Justin Wilcoxen drove in two more. Alec Makarewicz hit a homer and a triple with two more RBI as the Pirates got an important conference win.

Jake Hunter gets the win with 2.2 scoreless innings. He improves to 4-2 this season. Danny Beal closed out the final 3.1 innings.

The two meet again on Saturday at 2 PM.

