Downtown Kinston bustling for first night of BBQ Fest on the Neuse

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - It was a great Friday to be outside, and people in Lenoir County took advantage of the weather as they headed to the 42nd annual BBQ Fest on the Neuse, especially those entering the whole hog cook-off.

This year’s BBQ Fest had 88 total teams competing, but contestants weren’t able to begin prepping their pigs until around 9 p.m. Friday.

Teams like Que Time BBQ, along with all 87 others, were busy cleaning grills and preparing to stay up throughout the night cooking their hogs for the competition once they were delivered.

Teams aren’t allowed to season or sauce the pig, however they are able to make their own sauce for judges to dip the pig in.

Paul Gainey, who’s the team chef for Que Time BBQ, said his squad will do everything necessary to win.

“Basically, the pig will get a full spa treatment before we put it on,” Gainey said. “We’ll cook it all night and tomorrow morning the judges will start. Hopefully, we’ll have really pretty skin.”

The BBQ Fest isn’t all about the cook-off. Some people enjoy walking the streets of downtown while sipping on a cold drink and funnel cake.

Downtown Kinston Revitalization predicts anywhere around 40,000 people could pop in to listen to some sweet tunes played by groups like Easton Corbin and others during the weekend.

A few festival regulars believe it’s the greatest spring and summertime event in the east.

“The food is awesome, there’s other things to eat besides BBQ,” said Heather Vallia, Kinston Resident. “We have vendors that have funnel cakes, lemonade, and anything your heart desires really.”

“It’s just good for your soul, you come out here and you hear good music especially this stuff,” said Beach Boogie and Blues DJ Jerry Hill. “We play the good old Marvin Gaye, and Tammi Terrell.”

Judging for the cook-off will begin Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

