Community reacts to 41st annual event held in the East

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An annual event is back this weekend in one Eastern Carolina town, The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival.

The strawberry festival has been around for about 41 years, but it has a long history.

According to the chairman of the festival, it started out in 1977 as rescue day in support of the Vanceboro Rescue Squad.

Then transformed into the strawberry festival in 1982 since so many strawberries are grown in the area.

Today they have more than 60 vendors with a fun fest, a criminal rides section and live music.

Lindsey Tillman, a Vanceboro resident, said she came as a kid and now to see her kids enjoy the festival is a special moment.

“I’ve grown up in the area my whole life, and it’s just a yearly tradition that we come out and celebrate here at the strawberry festival in Vanceboro, and now I get take my kids here. I came here as a kid, and so, it’s just really exciting to watch them have fun and explore the different parts of the strawberry festival,” said Tillman.

The chairmen for The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival said it’s always been about bringing people from all over to their small town of Vanceboro, even back when it started in the 70s.

