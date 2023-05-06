Clay shooting event helps children’s hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The sound of gunfire was heard near and far at the 26th annual Log-A-Load for Kids Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot on Friday. The event kicked off at the Hunter’s Pointe Sporting Clays in Washington.

For a donation of either $45 or $75, participants receive rounds of sporting clays, merchandise, and food.

Sue Sandlin says she developed a love for shooting when her husband taught 20 years ago, and she makes it a point to come back each year to have fun and help kids at the same time.

“Because it’s all for a good cause. If you’ve never been to the hospital, I hope you never have to be. But if your children has been here, they are blessed” says Sandlin.

Jason Krahenbill with Colony Tire says his company has donated $10,000 for the past ten years. and that the meaning behind their sponsorship is both professional as well as personal.

“We’ve had associates that’s in our company that’s had children in the hospital, and they have dramatically helped their lives out,” says Krahenbill.

Organizers say guns will be awarded to winners in men, women, and youth categories with proceeds going to support programs and provide lifesaving equipment for Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center.

“They have the best doctors and the best nurses and the people that come in are treated with such respect,” says Sandlin.

Log-A-Load For Kids will also be held Saturday at Hunter’s Pointe Sporting Clays in Winterville from 7 am to 3 pm.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.