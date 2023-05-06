City in the East debates their new police department

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Ten years in the works, the city of Washington has officially debuted its new police department to the public.

The Washington Police Department has been in temporary quarters for a few years ever since Hurricane Florence heavily damaged their old facility.

While the flood did accelerate the new building, according to the city manager, the new facility has been in the works for much longer.

“The process has been close to a decade, just from conceptual idea setting aside funding to selecting a site, and a final design and construction took approximately a year. So it’s been a very long process, but it’s wonderful to see it come to fruition,” said Jonathan Russell, Washington’s City Manager

A ceremony took place Saturday morning to celebrate the new department and collaborative effort.

“From a community policing standpoint, it’s a friendly building. We want this to be a safe space if they need assistance from our emergency personnel, and again it’s a wonderful asset to the community,” said Russell.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees got to tour the new facility. Since officials said they want this space not only to be welcoming to the officers but to the community.

“This is great, and like we said, it’s not only a police department. We also have a multi-purpose room for citizens also that want to host a public meeting or civic group like someplace to meet and also reserve a room,” said Washington Mayor, Donald Sadler.

While the police department hasn’t officially started using the new building, they are expected to start operating out of the new facility next week.

