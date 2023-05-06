U.S. Northern Command: Camp Lejeune Marines among those deployed to U.S. Mexico Border

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Two NC battalion-sized units will be deployed to the U.S. Southwest border in the coming days according to the U.S. Northern Command.

1,500 active-duty military service members will provide support to the Department of Homeland Security.

The NC battalion-sized units tasked to conduct the mission are:

2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Active-duty military personnel will provide support with duties including data entry, warehouse support and additional detection and monitoring support efforts.

U.S. Northern Command says, “this military support increases the availability of Customs and Border Patrol law enforcement personnel to conduct law enforcement-specific duties.”

They say Military personnel will not be permitted to support migrant processing and escort duties or other activities that involve direct participation in civilian law enforcement activities, be responsible for property seized from migrants, or require direct contact with migrants.

The timeline for deployments have not been determined but initial active-duty military personnel will be on the ground around May 10, 2023.

All DoD personnel will be in direct support of the DHS, the lead federal agency for security of the U.S. southwest border.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.