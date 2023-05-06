Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

U.S. Northern Command: Camp Lejeune Marines among those deployed to U.S. Mexico Border

ADD
ADD(Jaylen Holloway)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Two NC battalion-sized units will be deployed to the U.S. Southwest border in the coming days according to the U.S. Northern Command.

1,500 active-duty military service members will provide support to the Department of Homeland Security.

The NC battalion-sized units tasked to conduct the mission are:

  • 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.
  • Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Active-duty military personnel will provide support with duties including data entry, warehouse support and additional detection and monitoring support efforts.

U.S. Northern Command says, “this military support increases the availability of Customs and Border Patrol law enforcement personnel to conduct law enforcement-specific duties.”

They say Military personnel will not be permitted to support migrant processing and escort duties or other activities that involve direct participation in civilian law enforcement activities, be responsible for property seized from migrants, or require direct contact with migrants.

The timeline for deployments have not been determined but initial active-duty military personnel will be on the ground around May 10, 2023.

All DoD personnel will be in direct support of the DHS, the lead federal agency for security of the U.S. southwest border.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Elizabeth City was brought in.
Coast Guard rescues plane crash victims near Pitt-Greenville Airport
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Duplin County manhunt ends with Georgia man caught in hospital parking lot
Gregory Morris
POLICE: Elementary teacher exposed himself to child
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Robin Jeffrey, Javon "Woo Woo" Sesson
One arrest made in Halifax Co. murder; second man wanted

Latest News

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Ribbon cutting of new police department for Washington.
City in the East debates their new police department
41st annual Strawberry Festival.
Community reacts to 41st annual event held in the East
Teenager charged in breaking into Pitt County business