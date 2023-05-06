17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia teenager is dead after an accident at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Seashore law enforcement rangers say they responded to a 911 call about a teenager being trapped in a hole about .10 mile East of off-road vehicle ramp 49 in Frisco.

Family and friends went looking for the boy and found him buried under several feet of sand, caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into the hole, according to Seashore law enforcement.

Rangers say they worked with family members to remove the teen while also performing CPR.

Officials say resuscitation efforts were not successful, and the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff assisted with extracting the teenager from the hole and administering CPR.

Officials say the hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and couldn’t be seen from the beachfront.

“We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.

