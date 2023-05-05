Vanceboro Strawberry Festival starts today

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The 2023 Vanceboro Strawberry Festival is kicking off today.

The 41st-anniversary event will host a pre-festival with food trucks and rides Friday evening between 5 and 10 p.m.

The actual festival will begin Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street. There will also be live music, rides, and food vendors until 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon on the festival grounds.

