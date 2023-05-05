Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival starts today

(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The 2023 Vanceboro Strawberry Festival is kicking off today.

The 41st-anniversary event will host a pre-festival with food trucks and rides Friday evening between 5 and 10 p.m.

The actual festival will begin Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street. There will also be live music, rides, and food vendors until 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon on the festival grounds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day today; Warm weekend coming
East Carolina University Graduation today
NCEL 05-04-2023
NCEL 05-4-2023
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody