Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Periwinkle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Periwinkle, WITN’s Saving Graces 4 Felines feature kitty of the week.

Periwinkle is a lovely little girl, rescued from living with a group of community cats.

She enjoys being held and snuggled, and she also loves to play. We are told she’s smart as can be, and ready to be a wonderful addition to any family!

Periwinkle is in a home with other cats and would do well as a single pet or with other cats and dogs.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

Email savinggraces4@aol to schedule a meet and greet with this special girl.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.