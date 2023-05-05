POLICE: Elementary teacher exposed himself to child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville elementary school teacher has been charged after police say he exposed himself to a child.

Gregory Morris was arrested today for one count of indecent exposure.

Police said back on March 6th they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child on Bracken Place.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris was a third-grade teacher at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville. School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was not related to his work at the school. Morris has been on paid leave since March 13th.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades in his time as a teacher there.

Morris lives on Bracken Place, according to police, who are asking that anyone who has had similar experiences to please come forward. They can call police at 910-938-6520, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

